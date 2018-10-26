Leeds Golf Centre's £9m plans for 'play and stay' expansion to attract international golfing tourists

Plans for a £9m expansion of a golf centre in Leeds to make it an "international tourism destination" have been lodged.

The Parklane Group has submitted proposals to Leeds City Council to create a new clubhouse, state-of-the-art driving range and 37 'eco lodges on-site for mini breaks at the Leeds Golf Centre.

Based in Wike, near Alwoodley, the site was bought by the company in 2011 and is home to the Leadbetter Golf Academy.

The firm said its plans would make the facility a "centre of excellence", attract seasoned international golfers and expand its grassroots offering to local schoolchildren.

Some 30 jobs would be created as part of the proposals, according to the company.

Naveen Ahmed, director of The Parklane Group and course owner, said: "I am thrilled that our plans for this £9m investment into Leeds have taken a major step forward.

"As an enthusiastic golfer, I recognise the importance of Yorkshire having a golf venue which can compete on an international stage – attracting visitors from across the world to our city. I believe these plans will help the region achieve that aim."

Among the proposals are plans for a new Centre of Excellence building with a modern sports bar.

The company said the string of proposed eco lodges would "satisfy an increasing demand for courses where golfers can both play and stay", creating a major golf tourism destination for the north of England.

More than 300 children in Leeds were introduced to the game of golf for free by Leeds Golf Centre last year, The Parklane Group said.

A decision on the planning application is expected in early 2019.