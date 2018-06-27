Leeds Grand Theatre apologise 'wholeheartedly' after cancellation of Wicked following evacuation

Leeds Grand Theatre has apologised 'wholeheartedly' after a production of hit musical Wicked was cancelled following an evacuation.

READ: Leeds Grand theatre evacuated after fire alarm

The performance, on Tuesday, June 26 was interrupted when the fire alarm was sounded and a full evacuation took place.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue attended the scene and no fire was detected, but they requested that the show was cancelled, according to Leeds Grand, due to the concern for public safety.

The theatre say that all ticket holders will be contacted and that they are taking the matter 'very seriously' while all scheduled performances are set to go ahead as planned.

The statement said: "It is with sincere regret and disappointment that, due to a fire alarm at last night’s performance of Wicked, and at the request of West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, the show had to be cancelled. Whilst no fire was detected, the concern for public safety was such that it was necessary to end the performance until a thorough investigation could take place.

READ: Body pulled from river after man 'seen entering water' at Cardigan Fields Kirkstall Leeds

"We apologise wholeheartedly to everyone affected. Please be assured that we are taking the matter very seriously and will be in contact with all ticket holders. We thank you for your patience in this matter.

"Please be assured all scheduled performances of Wicked are going ahead as planned."

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have been contacted for a statement.