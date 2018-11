Leeds Grand Theatre turns 140 today - and what a journey it has been.

Here, we take a look at some of the most memorable images to come out of 'The Grand Old Lady', as she is affectionately referred to.

1 General Manager Ian Sime pictured at the Grand Theatre, Leeds.

2 29th April 1976: Elton John in concert at Leeds Grand Theatre

3 22nd June 1970: Robert Morley, who is appearing at the Leeds Grand Theatre for two weeks, photographed in a Leeds hotel.

4 23rd November 1972: Dame Margot Fonteyn at Leeds Grand Theatre with her partner Attilio Labis.

