Leeds Grand theatre evacuated after fire alarm

Leeds Grand theatre has been evacuated after a fire alarm at the venue.

Firefighters and two engines remain at the scene, but a spokesman for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said there was no sign of a blaze.

He said the fire brigade was called at 5.50pm after a fire alarm went off.

He said there was "no sign of fire", adding it was not yet clear what triggered the alarm.

A performance of Wicked the musical, the untold story of the witches of Oz, was scheduled to take place at the theatre, on New Briggate, 7.30pm.