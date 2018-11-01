Leeds Great British Bake Off finalist Kim-Joy to switch on Trinity Leeds Christmas lights this weekend

She carried the torch for Leeds in this year's Great British Bake Off competition, wowing viewers and judges with her skills in the kitchen.

Now, fresh from the final of the hit Channel 4 TV show, Kim-Joy Hewlett will this weekend illuminate the city centre when she switches on the Christmas lights at the Trinity Leeds shopping centre.

Trinity Leeds' 'Kissmas' tree.

The 27-year-old, from Leeds, agonisingly missed out on being crowned champion on the show earlier this week after making the final three.

And fans can see the baker in action once again, who will appear at Trinity Leeds for the 'Kissmas' event, switching on the lights including a giant tree with 25,000 bulbs celebrating the start of the festive season.

Dan Wharton, marketing manager at Trinity Leeds, said: “Kim-Joy sadly didn’t win Bake Off but she certainly won the nation’s hearts.

“It’s fantastic to see someone local do so well on the show and fly the flag for the city, and we can’t wait to welcome Kim-Joy to Trinity Leeds.”

All about Leeds’ Great British Bake Off contestant Kim Joy: Where she’s from, her Instagram and holidays to Japan

The switch-on is part of a series of events planned on Saturday as part of the festive celebration at the shopping centre, running from 11am-5pm.

It will include a finale with circus-themed performances, hosted by Capital FM DJ JoJo.

Kim-Joy will officially switch on the lights at 5.30pm.

Visitors will also be able to try an edible perfume from new shopping centre arrivals Smith & Sinclair, and get a free ‘Treat Card’ giving access a VIP Pamper Parlour and Slumber Cinema, festive candy floss and popcorn and toffee apple workshops.

There will be a 'Kissmas Coin Drop' during the day, offering shoppers the chance to win prizes.

Other events include a special Bongo’s Bingo event and a food eating challenge with competitive eater and YouTuber Beard Meets Food at Trinity Kitchen.

Click here to sign up for the Trinity Leeds Treat Card, or for more information about the Kissmas event