Leeds homes evacuated as firefighters tackle huge blaze in Pudsey

Firefighters in Leeds are battling a major fire which has broken out in the Pudsey area of the city.

The fire broke out on Kent Road earlier tonight, prompting the evacuation of 20 homes and warnings to residents in the surrounding area.

West Yorkshire Fire Service said 15 fire engines were at the scene after it received reports of a building fire at 10pm yesterday.

They are using four sets of breathing apparatus, four large jets, two aerial appliances and a ground monitor.

