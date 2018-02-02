Leeds hotel 42 The Calls in liquidation but continues to trade

Liquidators say a four-star luxury hotel in Leeds city centre is continuing to trade, despite its financial difficulties.

Customers due to stay at 42 The Calls have been assured that day-to-day operations will continue as normal after news of the hotel's financial difficulties became public earlier this week.

Gareth Harris and Dilip Dattani, of RSM Restructuring Advisory LLP, were appointed joint liquidators of hotel company 42 The Calls Limited, trading as 42 The Calls, from January 23.

It followed a court order issued on January 17 and a petition by HMRC.

The joint liquidators are currently assessing the position and the hotel continues to trade with existing management and the management company who supply support services.

RSM partner Mr Harris said: "The hotel continues to trade as normal and the staff remain very loyal to what remains one of the best hotels in Leeds.

"We are hopeful that a solution can be found very quickly to allow a swift exit from insolvency, providing certainty for staff and customers.

"We fully appreciate that this will cause concern for those customers who have recently booked but they should not see any change to the high level of service they receive normally at the hotel.’

Any enquiries from interested parties should be directed to Gordon Bettany at RSM on gordon.bettany@rsmuk.com

The hotel is not the first city centre business to run into financial difficulties this year.

Ricci’s at Leeds Limited, which traded as 53 Degrees North and Ricci’s Tapas and Cicchetti on Infirmary Street, ceased operating last week.

All 27 employees were made redundant as a result, administrators have confirmed.