Leeds house burglars went on ‘spending spree’ with stolen cards

TWO burglars who went on a ‘spending spree’ with bank cards stolen when one raided a house in Leeds have been jailed for a total of more than eight years.

Leeds Crown Court heard the burglary victim received a text from his bank to say one of his cards had just been used at Bargain Booze in Bramley.

After receiving the text at 7am on May 6, the man saw that the patio doors at his home on Spen Lane at West Park had been opened.

Prosecutor, Robert Galley said a bag containing cash, bank cards and keys to an Audi A4 were stolen and the car was taken.

Jonathan Shillito, 39, had burgled the house alone before he and Craig Lackey, 52, used the stolen cards at Bargain Booze, a Spar and at a newsagents in Leeds.

The court heard both men stole an Audi A4 after burgling a house at Broom Mills Road in Farsley in the early hours of May 22 as a couple and their two children slept.

A neighbour alerted police and the pair were stopped and arrested as they attempted to escape in the Audi A4 after keys were stolen from the house.

Shillito, of Lea Farm Place, Kirkstall, admitted two burglaries, two thefts of the cars and fraud.

Lackey, of Lea Farm Place, Kirkstall, admitted one burglary, one theft of a car and fraud.

Kara Frith, for Shillito, said: “He is disgusted with himself.”

Theresa Clark for Lackey said: “He has shown genuine remorse.”

Recorder Samuel Green QC jailed Shillito for five-years-and-three-months and handed Lackey a three-year sentence.

Recorder Green told them: “The pair of you went on a bit of a spending spree with those cards, dishonestly and disgracefully.”