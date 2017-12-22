Leeds house explosion: Neighbours came to aid of men injured in blast

Neighbours came to the aid of two men who were injured during an explosion at a property in Leeds.

Emergency services were called to Silk Mill Drive in Tinshill shortly before 3pm today.

Emergency services working at the scene of the explosion. Pictures: Tony Johnson

Stephen Marham, who lives three doors away, said: "I was upstairs talking to my wife. I just heard a massive bang and the house shook.

"My initial reaction was to run downstairs but as I got to the bottom I could see the flats. My partner just screamed 'the flat's gone'."

Video: Dramatic images show house destroyed in Leeds explosion

Mr Marham said he ran out of the house and saw a man struggling towards him.

"I could see he had been caught up in it," he said. "It was the man who lived in the flat. He was in a bit of a mess so I laid him on the floor in the recovery position.

"I took my jacket off and got a blanket. Another neighbour got one. He's been very, very lucky.

"There were two individuals in the house when it exploded."

He added: "I went into auto-pilot you don't think about the consequences. I knew not to do anything heroic. I could smell gas after it had blown."

A Yorkshire Ambulance Service spokeswoman said three ambulances and the Hazardous Area Response Team had been dispatched.

She said two patients had now been taken to Leeds General Infirmary.