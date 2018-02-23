Leeds jobs hope as M621 Lidl and retail park plans are lodged

Plans have been formally submitted to Leeds City Council for a retail park in Leeds which could create 180 jobs on a disused brownfield site.

Commercial Development Projects Ltd wants to create the park, which would include a Lidl store, at the former Benyon Centre by the Leeds ring road linking it to the M621 and M1 in Middleton.

The proposed scheme would provide nine retail units varying in size from 10,000sqft to 25,000sqft, associated car parking, servicing facilities and new landscaping features.

It could include for 284 car parking spaces including 17 disabled, four motorcycle, eight parent and child, nine electric car charging and 11 staff spots.

Council planners are due to make a decision on the scheme, proposed for the former bus terminus, by May 8.