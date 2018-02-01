Leeds Ladies FC: One person released without charge but 'financial impropriety' investigation continues

Have your say

Police are continuing to investigate allegations of financial impropriety at Leeds Ladies FC after one of two suspects was released without charge.

Former club chairman Gary Cooper and Nicola Bright, ex-treasurer, were arrested in May 2017 over the fraud claims, Leeds Ladies FC confirmed last year.

Gary Cooper.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed this week that one of those arrested would not face any further action, but the second remains under investigation as enquiries continue.

And today, Mr Cooper has told the YEP that while he believes he is still under investigation by police, he understands Ms Bright will not face any charges.

Speaking to the YEP, Mr Cooper, 51, said: “I assume they are still investigating me as I haven't heard a thing from them whatsoever.

“I never heard anything from them [the police] since I was arrested. Not a thing.

“I would very much like them to get on with it if they are going to charge me with something.

“At this point in time I'm in limbo.

“It's just bizarre that it [the investigation] has taken this long.

“I have absolutely cooperated fully with them."

Mr Cooper helped create the club in 2014 following its split from Leeds United under a previous regime.

Leeds Ladies FC - now known as Leeds United Ladies - were not officially affiliated with the men’s club again until June 2017.

The allegations last year came just weeks after Leeds Ladies FC held an emergency general meeting in March 2017, disbanding the previous committee and electing six new members as an executive committee to replace them.

The previous committee was led by Gary Cooper as chairman, who was previously a chairman-of-five-years at the Leeds United Supporters’ Trust.

The YEP attempted to reach Ms Bright for a comment.