Leeds Ladies FC: Police end investigation into fraud allegations due to 'insufficient evidence'

Police have ended an investigation into alleged financial impropriety at Leeds Ladies FC.

Former club chairman Gary Cooper and Nicola Bright, ex-treasurer, were arrested in May 2017 over the fraud claims, a club official confirmed last year.

West Yorkshire Police in December confirmed that Ms Bright had been released without charge from the investigation.

Now, 14 months after the probe began, the force has today (Tuesday) revealed that the charges against Mr Cooper have been dropped.

There was "insufficient evidence to progress any criminal proceedings and the matter has now concluded," a force spokesman told the YEP.

Mr Cooper had helped to establish the club in 2014, following its split from Leeds United under a previous regime.

Leeds Ladies FC - now known as Leeds United Ladies FC - were not officially affiliated again with the men’s club until June last year.

The allegations last year came to light just weeks after Leeds Ladies FC held an emergency general meeting in March 2017.

During the meeting the previous committee was disbanded and six new members were elected as an 'executive committee' to replace them.

The old committee was led by Gary Cooper as chairman, who was previously a chairman-of-five-years at the Leeds United Supporters’ Trust.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Two people were arrested as part of an investigation into alleged fraud offences related to Leeds Ladies FC.

"One person was released from the investigation without charge in December last year as a result of enquiries.

"A file was passed to the Crown Prosecution Service for consideration in relation to the remaining individual.

"Following a thorough review, a decision was taken that there was insufficient evidence to progress any criminal proceedings and the matter has now been concluded."