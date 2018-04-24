Leeds lap dancing club Silks allowed to keep trading

A Leeds lap dancing club has been allowed to continue trading by licensing chiefs.

Councillors this morning considered an application by Silks Gentlemen’s Lounge, on Sovereign Place, for the renewal of a Sex Establishment Licence.

Leeds City Council’s Licensing Sub-Committee heard that no objections had been made to the request.

Couns Brian Selby, Billy Flynn and Al Garthwaite granted the renewal, and it is understood that this will last for one year.

In 2013, Leeds City Council put a cap on the number of lap dancing clubs allowed to trade in the city at any one time, slashing the maximum to four from the seven that were operating at the time. Silks first began trading in Leeds city centre in 2009.

An application to renew its licence in April last year was objected to by the Support After Rape and Sexual Violence Leeds (SARSVL) charity.



The public and press were excluded from the majority of today's hearing because of the inclusion of “information which is likely to reveal the identity of an individual” and financial details.

Maria Cunningham, a designated premises supervisor, said: “I’m delighted that the licence was renewed and particularly that there were no objections received.”

