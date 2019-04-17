Leeds launches citywide arts engagement project

A citywide arts engagement project is being launched in Leeds to help strengthen relationships between community groups and the cultural sector.

Arts Together Leeds aims to make it easier for community groups to get involved with the wide variety of visual arts, music and live performances that take place in Leeds. It will also allow expertise, skills and resources to be shared between arts and community groups. The project - the first of its kind in the country - is being led by Opera North and supported by the Esmée Fairbairn Foundation, which has donated £120,000 over three years. The funding will make the arts more accessible to those who encounter barriers to getting involved with cultural activities.