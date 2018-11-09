Leeds leads way for worldwide pipe band tribute to mark end of First World War

Plans to mark Armistice Day are to go worldwide, thanks in part to the City of Leeds Pipe Band

If you stand near the Cenotaph in Leeds tomorrow at 6am, you will hear the spellbinding sounds of bagpipes cutting through the thin morning air. Stirring and mournful, this lonely lament will be repeated at countless locations not just in Leeds or England but across the world, as pipers gather at the same time to mark the moment the Armistice of the First World War was signed.

There’s something bewitching about the melodic drone of bagpipes - like the muted battle cry of some mythical beast, a constantly morphing, twisting skirl of sound which at once scours the senses like a high sharp wind and yet gives succour with its deep, resonating choral drone, as though the gods themselves had formed a choir.

That, in part, is why pipers were used to lead troops into battle. The existence of pipes with a Scottish regiment dates to at least the 1680s. At the Battle of Waterloo the pipers played inside the squares as the French advanced, while on the march they played to cheer the soldiers up.

During the First World War, over 1,000 pipers lost their lives to enemy fire - an equal number will gather around the world to commemorate their centenary of the end of the war.

They will play Battle’s O’er, a traditional air played by pipers after a battle. Heralding the start of the day’s commemorations, they will play the haunting tune outside churches and cathedrals, in market squares and muddy fields, on hilltops and high streets, in valleys and village greens throughout the United Kingdom, Channel Islands and the Isle of Man, and at scores of locations overseas, including Australia, Canada, the USA, Germany, South Africa, France, Spain, Denmark, Israel and Somalia to name but a few.

City of Leeds Pipe Band

A lone piper will play Battle’s O’er in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior at Westminster Abbey, London, with others undertaking a similar performance in front of cathedrals in the UK. At the same time, pipers everywhere will be playing the same tune in their local communities.

In Leeds, Andy Tasker, from City of Leeds Pipe Band, will have the honour of piping the tune at Horsforth Cenotaph. He explained the significance of the event.

“The whole point of it is that we the general public would not be here if it wasn’t for them, the fallen soldiers of that war, so we want to be there because of what it represents but more importantly, many of us have had things happen in our lives which make us grateful to just be alive, so we‘re just happy to be here and be able to do things like this.” Retired banker Andy, 61, knows this more than most. In May last year, the father-of-two was diagnosed with bowel cancer but swift treatment at Leeds Colorectal Unit saved his life. Tonight he and his band mates will take part in an special event as guests of Leeds Male Voice Choir at St George’s Hall from 7.30pm, a prelude to tomorrow’s pre-dawn event. The fact what would have been a UK-only event is now global is due in part to the City of Leeds Pipe Band formed in 1960 by a small group of former members of the Scottish Regimental Association of Yorkshire Pipe Band, they are colloquially known as The Yorkshire Jocks and maintain strong links with Scotland, where the playing of bagpipes originated, including the Vale of Atholl Pipe Band.

Andy, who comes from a long line of pipers, one of whom was Angus Mackay, first piper to Queen Victoria, said: “The Queen’s Pageant Master contacted us to ask us to be involved and wanted it to be in England but because we had contacts with the Vale of Atholl.

City of Leeds Pipe Band

“Robert Procter from City of Leeds Pipe Band made contact with Stuart Letford, manager of the Glasgow-based College of Piping and the event ended up going worldwide. We were invited to take part in the parade in London but we politely declined, because we thought it was more important for us to be here, in the communities where we live and work. It’s very poignant.”

He added: “I did ask whether we would be disturbing anyone at 6am. The Queen’s Pageant Master did come back and said anyone who is bothered by a lone piper piping before dawn on the 11th day of the 11th month, it’s not something to be concerned about. If anyone wants to come and support us, they’d be more than welcome.”

The pipers are launching a national day of remembrance which will involve a number of linked events at hundreds of locations around the UK, including a playing of The Last Post at 6.55pm, the lighting of 1,000 beacons at 7pm and the tolling of bells at over 1,000 churches across the land at 7.05pm.

In the centre of Leeds, another City of Leeds Pipe Band member, pipe major Andrew Neal will perform outside St Anne’s Cathedral, while their youngest, 12-year-old Sam Westerman, will play in Calverley, before leading the British Legion through the village. They will also have pipers at Temple Newsam (Robert Procter), Pudsey Cenotaph (Paula Howes), St Wilfrid’s Parish Church war memorial, Clifford War Memorial, Clifford, Wetherby (Alex Thomson) and Drighlington (Gordon Laycock).

FACTFILE

The City of Leeds Pipe Band was formed in 1960 by a small group of former members ofthe Scottish Regimental Association of Yorkshire Pipe Band. Colloquially known as The Yorkshire Jocks,they are used tob ing in the limelight. They have performed in atthe 2015 Rugby World Cup,the Tour de Yorkshire, on the Flying Scotsman and even appeared in Guy Ritchie’s film King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and last year supported singer Andre Rieu at Leeds First Direct Arena.

City of Leeds Pipe Band will be taking place in a Festival of Remembrance, an event hosted by the Leeds Male Voice Choir and with Masterworks Choral as guests, at St Georges, Leeds starting at 7.30pm tonight.

Tomorrow they will lead the national commemorations at various locations from 6am.

The group meets in Scholes and Headingley twice a week for practice, has around 30 members with ages ranging from eight up to over 80 and welcomes new members. Contact the group via their website: www.leedspipeband.org.uk or call Robert Procter on 07539 203 897.