Leeds M621 improvements '66 per cent complete' despite bad weather setbacks

Highways England's ongoing work to improve the inner ring road is approaching completion - despite weather-related delays.

So far, 66 per cent of the scheduled work on the M621 has been undertaken. The safety barrier along the verge has been renewed in both directions, and a new barrier has been installed on the anticlockwise exit slip road at the Hunslet junction.

There have been ongoing pothole repairs and maintenance work on Belle Isle Bridge.

Contractors faced challenges from the cold March weather and 'unforeseen' ground conditions.

When will the roadworks on the M621 finish?

Kerbing work, grass cutting and litter picking are among the tasks still to be finished.

A 30mph speed limit has been in place while work takes place and this is expected to be lifted later in the summer.

Highways England have also issued a progress report on two other major improvement schemes in the region.

On junctions 33 and 34 of the M62, they have installed two miles of new concrete barrier and resurfaced 100,740 square metres of road. Ten miles of new white lines have been painted and drainage has been increased.

The agency has also listened to feedback from drivers using the A64 between York and Tadcaster and halved the amount of restrictions in place during barrier replacement works.

Eleven miles of new barriers are due to be installed, and work will now be carried out in two sections to reduce disruption,

The Bramham to Tadcaster stretch was completed last week and work has now begun between Tadcaster and Askham Bryan.

Highways England project manager Chris Dunn said:

“We have listened to the feedback from drivers and have re-designed the remainder of the safety improvements to be carried out in two sections. This will reduce the length of roadworks by half, meaning the temporary 40mph speed limit will only be in place for a three-mile stretch.

“On Monday evening we will start to install the average speed cameras between Tadcaster and Askham Bryan. The first stretch between Tadcaster and Bilbrough Top will be switched on when work starts on the next phase, currently planned for Monday 21 May.

“The improvements will be carried out using lane closures overnight, between 8pm and 6am, when traffic levels are lower. The temporary speed limit needs to be in place 24 hours a day for the safety of drivers due to sections of the barrier being removed.”