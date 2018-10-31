Leeds man, 21, who survived bone cancer hit by delivery truck while walking back from Iceland

A young Leeds man on his way back from a supermarket was hit by seven-tonne Hermes lorry which crashed through a barrier.

Matthew Willey, of Barwick-in-Elmet, was lucky to survive the collision in Huddersfield yesterday.

The 21-year-old former Garforth Academy pupil also recovered from bone cancer as a teenager.

He was walking home from the University of Huddersfield, where he is studying law, and had just left an Iceland store when he was struck by the large truck on Tuesday.

He suffered concussion and memory loss but was lucky to escape more serious injury.

"My memories are really hazy. My memory from the last week has just gone, but I’m glad I can’t remember the collision, I don't think I could handle the flashbacks.

“After speaking to friends and checking bank statements I can piece my movements yesterday.

“I went to uni then I must have been walking back and I stopped at Iceland to get some bits and bobs. It’s really surreal having no recollection, I don’t know for sure if I will ever properly remember.

"I think I was hit by the lorry's wing mirror and somehow ended underneath it. I think the barrier saved my life.

“It really is a miracle I am alive. But it takes a lot more than a 7.5-tonne lorry to stop me."

Matty underwent a CT scan on his brain but has since been discharged and is at home recovering from his ordeal with his parents Richard and Julie.

Richard, 49, said: "He is very lucky to be alive.

“The police were gobsmacked he’d escaped relatively unharmed and said it was a great result.

"Last night we got a phone call about 6.30pm from the A&E department at Huddersfield and my wife Julie and I rushed straight over to see him.

"As we got to the hospital he was just coming out from his scan. It could take weeks before he gets fully right and is now at home recuperating.

“He won't be going back to university for a while yet. The police are investigating what happened.

"He's been joking that he is invincible now. He's beaten cancer and now this.

“I am just happy he is home safe and sound."

West Yorkshire police confirmed no one has been arrested and are appealing for anybody who witnessed the incident to come forward.