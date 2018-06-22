Leeds man, 24, died after car mounted pavement and struck him: Inquest opens

Have your say

A STUDENT suffered fatal injuries when a car mounted the pavement and struck him as he walked along a street in Leeds.

An inquest opening at Wakefield heard 24-year-old Andrew Hillarby was hit by the car on Haigh Moor Road at Tingley just before 4.30pm on June 5.

Mr Hillarby, a student of The Nook, Tingley, was taken to Leeds General Infirmary where he died the following day.

Area Coroner Jonathan Leach said police are investigating Mr Hillarby's death.

A report by pathologist Dr LIsa Barker gave a preliminary cause of death as head injuries.

Mr Leach adjourned the inquest to a date to be fixed.

- Police launched an appeal for information after the collision.

Police said a red Toyota Prius travelling towards Batley Road was in collision with a pedestrian.