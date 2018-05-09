Leeds man and friends to drive 10,000 miles in Mongol Rally

A Horsforth man and two pals are aiming to drive from Leeds to Mongolia to raise money for charities close to their hearts.

On July 8, Richard Heywood, Ben Goddard, of Surrey, and Daniel Moreira, of Whinmoor, will be hopping into what they admit is a “dreadfully inappropriate” 17-year-old, 1.2 litre Vauxhall Agila, to drive 10,000 miles over six weeks in the Mongol Rally.

After starting in Prague alongside 400 other teams, the trio hopes to cross the finish line in far eastern Russia by September.

Under the team name Stan’d and Deliver, the trio aged between 30 and 33 will cross 20 countries, eight time zones and five mountain ranges for Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA), Mind UK, WaterAid and Cool Earth.

Mr Heywood, of Horsforth, said: “I had read about The Mongol Rally online and after a small amount of research was dead set on taking part. The idea of driving a tiny car a third of the way round the planet, through countries I’d never dreamed of visiting seemed too ridiculous and brilliant to pass up.

"It only took a brief conversation with Daniel for him to sign up too and he immediately contacted Ben, who again signed up without hesitation.

“We all love travelling and the Mongol Rally presents us with a unique opportunity to see the world from a completely different perspective.

"We’re mostly looking forward to testing out our Uzbek language skills, drinking fermented horse milk in Mongolia and navigating along the Pamir Highway in the mountains of Tajikistan, which is nearly 4,700 metres above sea level.”

The friends have a £3,000 target.

Donate at https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/StandandDeliverMongolRally2018