Leeds man caught in sting by paedophile hunters bringing Happy Meal to meet '12-year-old girl' for sex

A Leeds man who was caught in a sting by paedophile hunting group Predator Exposure has been jailed for trying to meet a 12-year-old girl for sex.

Alan Lee, 47, was detained by members of the Leeds-based Predator Exposure group in Hunslet on Remembrance Sunday last year and footage of the incident was live-streamed to thousands of people.

In the recording a sobbing Lee was told to be quiet during the two-minute silence at 11am before eventually being put into a police van by officers.

Over a 13-day period Lee, of Belinda Street, was said to have had about 200 conversations via WhatsApp with a "decoy" posing as a 12-year-old child.

After his arrest the group reported in a Twitter post that Lee had allegedly turned up at the meeting with a McDonalds' Happy Meal for the child.

Prosecutor David Bradshaw told Bradford Crown Court today/yesterday (Thurs) that Lee described the child as beautiful and a princess even though the decoy immediately stated she was only 12 years old.

During the conversations Lee mentioned how he could get locked up for what he was doing, but he went on to arrange a meeting with the girl.

Lee, who had no previous convictions for sexual offending, admitted charges of attempting to meet a child after sexual grooming and attempting to engage a child in sexual activity and today/yesterday he was jailed for two years.

Mr Bradshaw said Lee was absolutely clear from the start that the child was under 13.

Lawyer Richard Reed, for Lee, said the footage went straight onto Facebook and other social media and it meant his client was probably not going to be able to return to his home in the future.

"He's a man who is thoroughly ashamed of his actions and full of regret and remorse," said Mr Reed.

Judge Colin Burn said Lee had admitted undoubtedly serious offences and as well as jailing him he also imposed a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.

Lee will also have to register as a sex offender with the police for the next decade.