Leeds man charged over Bramley murder

A 48-year-old man has been charged with the murder of St John Lewis who was killed on Tuesday, February 26.

Dean Anthony Dagless, of Broadlea Terrace, Bramley, will appear in Leeds Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 28 charged with murder.

St John Lewis with partner Fay Dowson and their three beloved dogs.

- > Bramley murder probe: Moment Leeds teen jumped off bus to try and save stabbing victim's life

Mr Lewis, 47, died following an incident in Broadlea Terrace on Tuesday afternoon.

Dagless is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

A 45-year-old woman, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

On Tuesday February 26 at 3.04pm, police were contacted by the ambulance service who had been called to reports of a man with a stab wound on Broadlea Terrace.

Mr Lewis, who celebrated his 47th birthday on Sunday, received emergency treatment at the scene but was pronounced deceased a short time later.

On Wednesday, Mr Lewis' father spoke of his shock and sadness over his son's death.

He said: "We all have to die, but to die like that is terrible. It is so unfair. He was such a nice guy, I loved him so much.

"God knows how much he must have suffered to be stabbed like that."

"He was a gentleman who was very keen to help people. He wouldn't hurt a fly."

He added that his son worked as a chef at a pizza takeaway in the city and doted on his three dogs, Charlie, Delta and Luna.