Leeds man charged with murder after Hyde Park death

A man has been charged with murder after a Leeds resident was pronounced dead at his Hyde Park.

Police today formally named David Stead, who was aged 32, as the man who was found seriously injured at the house in Harold Grove during the early hours of Tuesday, May 8.

He was given emergency treatment by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives investigating his death tonight confirmed that they had charged a man with his murder.

Hisaan Yaquob, of Harold Grove, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court tomorrow.

A 25-year-old man who was arrested on Wednesday in connection with his death tonight remained in custody on a warrant of further detention.

A 39-year-old man who was arrested has been released without charge.

Until this afternoon, Mr Stead’s death was being treated as unexplained and officers appealed to the public for information about his final moments.

Mr Stead was last seen leaving the Sainsbury’s store in Royal Park Road, Hyde Park, at 10.43pm on Monday, May 7.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Gibson, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said:“We are working to build up a picture of his movements in the time leading up to when he was found seriously injured at his home, and we are keen to hear from anyone who has seen him at any point between when he left the Sainsbury’s store in Royal Park Road on Monday night and when he was found at his home in Harold Grove in the early hours of Tuesday.

“The CCTV image shows how he was dressed in a distinctive light-coloured Adidas t-shirt with the logo on the front.

“I would like to hear from anyone who has seen him during that period or who has any information that could assist the investigation.”

He added that Mr Stead’s family were “absolutely devastated” by his sudden death and said “we are supporting them at what is clearly a very difficult time.”