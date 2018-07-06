Leeds man in 'jealous rage' assaulted partner: He pulled out knife when trio tried to help her

A DRUNK Leeds man who produced a knife when three people tried to protect his partner after he flew into a 'jealous rage' and assaulted her has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Leeds Crown Court heard Philip Beaumont, 57, also assaulted the three people who stepped in to help his partner Tracy Haynes.

Prosecutor, Louise Pryke said Beaumont, of Pendas Way, Manston, had been in a pub drinking with Miss Haynes in the early hours of April 1 when there was an argument over another man.

Miss Pryke said Beaumont dragged Miss Haynes along Pendas Way by her arm and hair and a woman who saw what was happening stepped in to help.

Miss Pryke said Miss Haynes was lying on the floor and Beaumont was stood over her.

The court heard the woman stood in between Beaumont and Miss Haynes when Beaumont struck her in the face with his elbow.

Miss Pryke said the woman continued trying to prevent Beaumont assaulting Miss Haynes when two men stepped in to help.

The court heard Beaumont was flailing his arms around and struck both men.

Miss Pryke said Beaumont then produced a knife, adding: "They say he held it out by his side as if to warn everyone.

"Everybody stepped back and the defendant picked up Miss Haynes off the floor and began walking home."

Mitigating, Richard Reed said Miss Haynes suffers from depression and has alcohol problems, adding: "She often forgets what she is doing.

"Often, if she has gone out drinking alone, incidents happen to lead him to believe she may not always be faithful to him."

Mr Reed said the couple are still together and are having counselling.

Mr Reed added: "The knife he had in his possession was a work tool, which wasn't taken out for any particular purpose."

Beaumont admitted four charges of assault and one charge of possessing a bladed article.

Handing Beaumont a 13-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, Recorder Samuel Green QC, told him: "Three witnesses tried to intervene to assist her.

"They got hit by your flailing arms in your alcohol-fuelled jealous rage. You then produced a knife. That is not acceptable, it is disgraceful."

Beaumont was also ordered to do 200 hours unpaid work and pay £300 court costs.