Police are appealing the public's help to find a man who went missing from Leeds two months ago.

Mark Ogden, aged 49, of no fixed address, has been missing since August 23.

He is known to spend time in Leeds city centre and also has links to Newcastle and Manchester.

Anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could help investigators is asked to contact officers at Elland Road via 101, quoting reference 13180432837.