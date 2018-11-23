Leeds man Ryan Croft is missing from Oulton home

Searches for a missing Leeds man have been taking place tonight.

Ryan Croft, 32, was last seen at around 10am today at his home in Oulton.

He is described as white, of stocky build and around 5ft 8ins tall.

Mr Croft currently walks with a limp as a result of a leg injury.

DS Sarah Jenness of Leeds District CID, said: “We have a number of enquiries ongoing to locate Ryan and are concerned for his welfare.

“Searches have been ongoing in Oulton, Rothwell and the wider areas and I would ask anyone who may have seen or have information about Ryan to contact Leeds CID on 101 referencing log number 1041 of November 23.”