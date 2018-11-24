Leeds man Ryan Croft is still missing from Oulton home

Police have again appealed for information from the public in the search for a missing Leeds man.

Leeds District CID is appealing for assistance to locate Ryan Croft, of Oulton, who was reported missing yesterday.

A number of searches are ongoing in Oulton, Rothwell and nearby areas for Mr Croft, who was last seen at around 10am on Friday at his home.

West Yorkshire Police's first appeal for help to find him was issued only last night.

The keen fisherman is known to frequent Swillington pond and Chippies quarry in Scholes, Leeds.

Officers believe Ryan was wearing a paint-splattered grey Adidas hooded top with dark stripes on the sleeves and baby blue Nike trainers with an orange tick on the side.

The 32-year-old is described as white, stocky and around 5ft 8ins tall. He currently walks with a limp because of a recent leg injury.

Detective Inspector Amanda Wimbles said: “A number of enquiries have been ongoing through the night to locate Ryan and we are very concerned for his welfare, as are his family.

“We are continuing our searches in the local area and know he is a keen fisherman who has previously been known to attend at Swillington pond and Chippies quarry in Scholes.".

“I would ask anyone who may have seen or have information about Ryan to contact Leeds CID on 101 referencing log number 1041 of November 23.”