Leeds man’s factory death: Inquest jury told risk from machines passing close together not identified

THE health and safety co-ordinator at a Leeds factory where a worker died after becoming trapped between two machines had not identified the risk posed by the machines passing close together, an inquest jury heard.

Matthew Fulleylove, 30, died after suffering serious head injuries when he became trapped between two machines that ran on tracks at concrete beam manufacturing plant Treanor Pujol on Pontefract Road, Stourton, on June 5 2014, the inquest jury at Wakefield Coroner’s Court was told.

The inquest heard Tim Hewson was the health and safety co-ordinator at the factory at the time and had done a risk assessment on the machines.

Barrister Alexandra Tampakopoulos, for Treanor Pujol managing director Ian Treanor, asked Mr Hewson: “At the time you hadn’t identified the risk of the two machines passing close together and that’s why you never raised that concern?” Mr Hewson replied: “Yes.”

The inquest jury has heard that Mr Fulleylove, of Ash Court, Killingbeck, had started work at the factory at 5am that day and had been working as a bed cleaner on one of the many tracks that produces concrete beams.

His colleague, Steven Cooper, gave evidence on Monday when he told the jury that later that morning Mr Cooper said he had seen Mr Fulleylove as he worked and then a few seconds later noticed that we has bent over “like he was picking something up” and that he “didn’t look right”.

It was then he realised Mr Fulleylove had become trapped.

Workers were able to free him and Mr Cooper then tried to revive him.

He said that Mr Fulleylove had obvious and serious head injuries.

He was pronounced dead at 12.01pm that day.

The inquest continues.