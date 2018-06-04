Leeds man suffered 'violent death', inquest told

A Leeds man found injured at his Hyde Park Home suffered a "violent death", an inquest has been told.

David Stead, 32, was pronounced dead at his property in Harold Grove on Tuesday, May 8. A man was charged with murder three days later.

At an inquest opening at Wakefield Coroner's Court this morning, a statement from Detective Chief Inspector Christopher Gibson, of West Yorkshire Police's Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, confirmed: "This was clearly a violent death and a man has been charged with murder."

The inquest heard that an ambulance was called to the address in the early hours of the morning "on the basis a man had been assaulted".

Paramedics attended but Mr Stead, who was unemployed, was pronounced dead at 4.14am.

A provisional post-mortem report indicated the cause of his death was an abdominal haemorrhage, caused by splenic laceration.

Coroner Kevin McLoughlin adjourned the inquest until after criminal proceedings have taken place.

Police have previously said that Mr Stead, who was found seriously injured, was last seen laving the Sainsbury’s store in Royal Park Road, Hyde Park, at 10.43pm on Monday, May 7, as they appealed for information about his final moments.

DCI Gibson said Mr Stead’s family were "absolutely devastated" by his sudden death and said "we are supporting them at what is clearly a very difficult time."