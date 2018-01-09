Search

Leeds man to appear on ITV documentary 'School for Stammerers'

A Leeds man who benefited from a course which helps people overcome their stammer and then became a coach himself will appear on a national television documentary tonight.

Mustapha Cham, 26, of Hunslet, became a member of the McGuire Programme in 2014. It is run by people who stammer, for people who stammer.

Mr Cham has since become a course instructor and will appear on ITV1 documentary School for Stammerers at 9pm tonight.

The University of Huddersfield student, who moved to Hemsworth from Gambia in 2004, said: “When I came I had a stammer and most of my peers at school thought it was the language barrier and it wasn’t.”

He added that the programme “shows how the four-day course works and how we help them overcome their stammer and the different techniques”.