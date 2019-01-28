Leeds man who had bullets in his shorts and gun under shed roof tasered by armed police

A man who had to be tasered by armed police after a street disturbance involving his brother remains in prison after being handed a 28-month jail sentence.

Robert Andrew Jackson appeared at Leeds Crown Court this morning via video link to face sentencing after a gun and bullets were found during the incident in Middleton, Leeds on November 15 last year.

Jackson’s brother had contacted police at 12.30am to say the defendant had a gun and was threatening people.

When officers arrived he was in his house at Thorpe Grove and had blood on his hands. He was tasered, arrested and a body search found seven rounds of ammunition in the pocket of his shorts.

While standing guard another officer noticed the butt of a rifle poking out from under the flat roof of a shed.

That was later confirmed to be loaded with live ammunition and cocked ready to fire.

When interviewed by police, Jackson, 29, said the ammunition in his pocket didn’t belong to him and that some children had found them and handed them to him.

Heather Gilmore, prosecuting, said: “It was a genuine firearm. It was not fired but cocked and ready to be used with ammunition in it.”

She added that there was no evidence of intention to use it and an order for destruction of the weapon was made.

The court heard Jackson used the gun for shooting rabbits and foxes and the dispute between the brothers arose after an afternoon in the pub.

Sentencing Jackson, who has previous convictions dating back to 2003 for shop-lifting, actual bodily harm, possession of a blade and burglary, Judge Neil Jackson said: “The rifle was working and cocked so it could be used and it was therefore dangerous. It was a weapon that was dangerous and had ammunition in it and you had more ammunition for it and you have to look at that against your background.”

He added Jackson will serve half of the sentence given.