Leeds mental health pub quiz raises £25k for city charities

A new pub quiz that is raising money for health charities in Leeds has been a resounding success.

The inaugural Mental Health Pub Quiz was a sell out event, and raised more than £25,000 for Leeds Mind and the Market Place.

TCS''Photograph by Richard Walker - www.imagenorth.net

The event, at the Old Bar in Leeds University, saw Four Consulting crowned the winners, with joint second place going to Walker Morris and TCS. Players also enjoyed live music throughout the evening.

The quiz was organised by Jonathan Morgan, managing director of Morgans City Living, Paula Dillon, partner at Womble Bond Dickinson and Richard Lewis, formerly of Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS).

Mr Morgan said: “We were in no doubt that the event would generate huge interest and we are delighted to have reached full capacity of 250 people for the night. According to MIND, one in four people are currently suffering from depression or anxiety and more than 11 per cent of the NHS budget is spent on mental health.

“We recognise that this has significant implications for Leeds and we want to do all we can to support those who are struggling by raising awareness.

TCS''Photograph by Richard Walker - www.imagenorth.net

“Our inaugural quiz was held at The Old Bar in Leeds University Union on what is known as “Blue Monday” – the most depressing day of the year. Live music was provided by the amazing Mambo Jambo, who entertained our guests with world folk and jazz music throughout the evening and our quizmaster was the incomparable Gary Hetherington, chief executive of Leeds Rhinos, who drew on his many skills to keep the room in order. Huge thanks also go to James Broughton of TCS who managed the event.”

The money will be split equally between Leeds Mind, a leading independent mental health charity that helps people achieve positive mental health, and The Market Place, which provides a range of free and confidential services - such as to one support, counselling, group work and a drop-in - for young people.

For more information, visit www.leedsmind.org.uk or www.themarketplaceleeds.org.uk