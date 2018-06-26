Leeds MP calls for more cash for transport in Yorkshire after vote on Heathrow Airport expansion

The Government needs to invest in transport in Yorkshire rather than focusing on London, with the proposed expansion of Heathrow Airport.

That is the message from Leeds North East MP Fabian Hamilton, who has criticised the plan for a third runway at the airport, claiming it is “economically flawed” and “completely impractical for the aviation industry”.

Mr Hamilton, who voted against the expansion on Monday night, said: “Rather than continuing this London-first transport policy, the Government should be looking to properly invest in transport in the North, particularly in Yorkshire where it experiences crisis after crisis.

“Northern airports, such as Doncaster, are crying out for investment, while Leeds remains the largest city in Europe without a metro system.

“With this in mind, surely it is time for the Government to unlock the potential of the North, and properly invest for the good of the economy and the country.”

Support from Labour MPs helped push through the controversial proposals to expand Europe’s busiest airport with a majority of 296.

Four local authorities affected by the expansion are launching a legal challenge against the decision, with environmental campaigners Greenpeace.