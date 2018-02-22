Leeds MP Rachel Reeves’s arson warning after Armley Theaker Lane fire

A Leeds MP has said that arson attempts are “inevitable” if council planners do not enforce rules to make landlords keep their properties safe.

Rachel Reeves spoke out after two crews from Leeds Fire Station were called just after 3.30am on Tuesday to reports of a blaze at the derelict former medical centre at the junction of Theaker Lane and Town Street.

Firefighters said that rubbish had been set alight inside, but no damage was caused.

Rachel Reeves, MP for Leeds West, said: “Despite alerting Leeds City Council Planning Department on numerous occasions about the state of the old Theaker Lane medical centre nothing happened to keep it safe and secure.” She added: “This needs to be a wake up call to the Planning Department to secure buildings and enforce rules to ensure landlords keep their properties safe. Unless this happens more arson attempts are surely inevitable.”

A decision is pending on a developer’s plan to convert the site into 15 homes, with legal agreements waiting to be signed.

Coun Richard Lewis, executive member for regeneration, transport and planning, said: “While that is progressing we will continue to impress on the owner the need for them to carry out the necessary steps to make the building secure, in keeping with their responsibilities. While we acknowledge we have a part to play in ensuring this happens, the responsibility lies ultimately with the owner.”

The developer has not yet responded to a comment request.