Leeds mum denies smothering baby before she hid body in wardrobe for 14 years

A mother who hid her dead baby's body in a wardrobe for 14 years told a court she did not smother him to death.

Dawn Cranston has told a jury she put her stillborn baby in a rucksack and hid it in a bedroom wardrobe after giving birth in 2002.

Police officers discovered the remains of the baby boy in 2016 as they carried out investigation into the death of Cranston's adult son, Jordan Burling.

Cranston is on trial accused of manslaughter after 18-year-old Jordan was found wearing a soiled nappy, weighing less than six stone and covered in pressure sores on a mattress in his living room.

Prosecutors said Jordan's condition was described by an expert as like the victim of a Second World War death camp.

Referring to the discovery of the baby's body, prosecutor Nicholas Lumley, QC, asked Cranston during cross-examination: "I don't suppose you killed him did you?"

Cranston replied: "No, definitely not."

Mr Lumley then asked: "Perhaps smothered him?"

She replied: "No, definitely not."

The 45-year-old has described how she secretly gave birth in a bedroom of her home in Butterbowl Garth, Farnley, Leeds, as the rest of her family were downstairs watching sport on television.

She said she had no idea she was pregnant until she went into labour.

Mr Lumley asked: "Why didn't you tell your mum what had happened?"

Cranston replied: "If it had been breathing, it would have been different. But it wasn't."

Mr Lumley continued: "This was a real tragedy wasn't it? You had carried a baby for 40 weeks and it had died.

"Wouldn't your mother want to know about that?"

Cransto : "I didn't want to worry my parents."

Mr Lumley also asked Cranston: "Was that little boy alive when you put him in that bag?"

She replied: "No definitely not."

Dawn Cranston, 45; grandmother Denise Cranston, 70; and sister Abigail Burling, 25, are on trial accused of manslaughter and an alternative charge causing or allowing the death of a vulnerable adult. They deny all the charges.

Jurors have been told Cranston has already admitted to endeavouring to conceal the birth of a child.

The trial continues.