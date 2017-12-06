Leeds mum's shock as man steals Liam Gallagher's tambourine from her teenage daughter

A 15-year-old girl has been left devastated after rockstar Liam Gallagher gave her his tambourine at his Leeds concert - only for a man to snatch it from her hands.

Lauren Bennett, from Seacroft, was at the former Oasis star's solo gig at the First Direct Arena at the weekend with friends when the incident happened.

The teenager was enjoying the show - the first of Liam's UK tour - when the singer gestured to her from the stage and threw his tambourine for her to catch.

But a heavily-built man, believed to be aged around 40 and who had been standing near the girls, then ripped the instrument from her hands and refused to return it.

"Liam chose my daughter to throw the tambourine to and a big guy standing right behind her actually grabbed it out of her hand," said Lauren's mum Vicky Bennett.

"Another girl, who had met Lauren at the concert, grabbed the tambourine back - but the man dug the studs into her hand till she let go!

"Liam could see that my daughter was upset and actually told the man to give the tambourine back, but the man didn’t.

"She is absolutely gutted about it. The man kept pushing Lauren up to the barrier and Liam had to tell him to move back and give her some space."

Social media users have since Tweeted the rocker to ask if he can arrange for a replacement tambourine to be sent to Lauren.