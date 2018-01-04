Leeds mum’s tribute a year on from daughter’s tragic death

THE FAMILY of a “gorgeous” 15-year-old Leeds girl who suffered from epileptic fits have raised more than £4,000 for Epilepsy Research UK following her death.

Megan Robertson, of Burley, died on December 27, 2016 after telling her mother she was exhausted following a shopping trip, an inquest at Wakefield heard yesterday.

The inquest was told Megan had complained of crushing side-effects of anti-seizure tablets – including dizziness, nausea and extreme tiredness.

The coroner heard how the schoolgirl suffered from frontal lobe epilepsy which brought on night-time fits but experts said they could not rule out an abnormal heart condition as the cause of the teenager’s death.

After the inquest hearing, Megan’s mother, Samantha, said: “She was very popular and had hundreds of friends – many of them on Snapchat and other social media outlets.

“Megan was a gorgeous girl and is really missed – there was something about her you couldn’t help liking.

“That night I just went into autopilot – it was just horrific.”

