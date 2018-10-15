Leeds neighbourhood watch campaign urging people to report offences

Have your say

Residents have launched a campaign urging people in south Leeds to report offences, as part of a community crackdown on crime.

The initiative, spearheaded by Ardsleys and Tingley Neighbourhood Watch group, will run as a pilot programme until March next year.

It is asking people to report suspected crimes to the volunteer group, amid fears that many offences in the area are going unrecorded.

An online crime survey, called the Crime Analysis Report, has been launched as part of the project by Morley and Outwood MP Andrea Jenkyns, who is supporting the community-led campaign.

It comes after residents said there had been a “spike” in suspected crimes committed in the area over the summer.

Marion Walker, organiser at the neighbourhood watch group, said: “This is what we are doing as a community, we are trying to make a difference.

“No matter how small it is, it’s still a crime if someone does something illegal.”

The group has its own Facebook page, where residents can also report crimes, alongside the police’s 101 non-emergency and 999 emergency numbers.

Its campaign was launched following a meeting at Tingley Working Men’s Club on September 27.

Mrs Walker said: “Over the summer, people were saying that we had a real spike in crime.

“It’s about trying to raise awareness.

“We have a Facebook Page and if anything happens we will keep a look-out.”

To take part in the online survey, visit www.andreajenkyns.co.uk. People can also join the group by searching ‘Ardsleys and Tingley Neighbourhood Watch’ on Facebook.

For those without internet access, call 0113 345 0380.

People are advised to call police on 101 to report non-emergencies and 999 in an emergency.