Leeds neighbours’ heroics during fire rescue

Two men have spoken of the moment they helped during the rescue of their neighbour after his kitchen went up in flames in Leeds.

Raymond Mallory and Philip Holmes rushed to the aid of fellow Naburn Fold resident Richard Simpson and warned others about the fire on Thursday, January 18.

Nobody was severely injured after the chip pan fire shortly before 3pm on the Whinmoor street, but the two good samaritans suffered smoke inhalation and roofer Mr Mallory, 38, injured his foot during the drama.

He said: “I came home from work and could hear what I thought was a car alarm and didn’t pay much attention to it.”

Mr Holmes, of number 15, then came out to ask if he had seen Mr Simpson because he could smell burning.

Mr Mallory said: “The flames were coming out of the back window.

“I ran to number 19 because she’s got a new born baby. Then I knocked the back door down and Phil came running round with two wet towels.

“The ceiling was on fire so we put them over our heads. I put mine over the chip pan while he held the door.”

Postman Mr Holmes, 47, who lives with his wife Joanne, said: “Luckily, I was just home at that time.

“It was still light and I couldn’t even see through his curtains.”

The pair had to keep going outside because of smoke and were later treated in hospital.

Mr Mallory said: “I couldn’t see my hand in front of my face – it was really scary.”

He added: “We’ve got nine houses in the square and we all know each other – we all look out for each other.”