Leeds United's new predicted Premier League finish as fresh twists follow Everton's defeat to Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs cruised to a 5-0 victory over the Toffees at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, giving Leeds fans a renewed sense of hope heading into the final stretch of the season.

Everton's Michael Keane put the ball into his own net early on before a capitulation saw Harry Kane bag a brace and Son Heung-min and Sergio Reguilon also get on the scoresheet.

The Whites remain one point above Everton but have played two more games.

On Saturday, United fell to a fifth straight league defeat in new boss Jesse Marsch's first game in charge as they lost 1-0 to Leicester City.

Leeds were unfortunate to leave the King Power Stadium with nothing as they produced 19 attempts on goal as Harvey Barnes won the contest with the only goal of the game.

Defeats for Burnley, Norwich City and Watford have kept Leeds two points above the relegation zone but they have played more games than Everton and Burnley - the two clubs directly below them in the table.

Brentford defeated Norwich last weekend to give their survival hopes a boost while Newcastle United have started to pull away from the bottom three after a strong run of form.

Based on the odds for relegation following the latest round of Premier League games, this is where Leeds are now predicted to finish...

1. Aston Villa - 11th Aston Villa are long odds to go down with bookmakers pricing them at 250/1. Leeds host Steven Gerrard's side on Thursday. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Brighton - 12th Despite a poor run of form, Brighton remain in a strong position in the table and are priced at 200/1 to be relegated. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Crystal Palace - 13th Palace are in a comfortable position in their first season under Patrick Viera and are 125/1 to be relegated. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Newcastle United - 14th The Magpies have picked up 16 points from the last 18 available and are now 16/1 to be relegated. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales