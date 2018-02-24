Leeds nostalgia: Brave girls who defied ‘trouser ban’ in 1976.

Students from West Leeds Girls High School made a protest over rules which prevented them wearing trousers, despite cold weather.

They are pictured here on February 3, with three of the girls flouting the ban. They were expected to be asked to change once they got to school.

The story appeared in the YEP in February 1976.

Pictured (from left) are Deborah Woollin, Annett Bransberg and Dawn Kearsley, with Lorraine Bransberg in a skirt.

The day before, 32 girls decided it was too cold to skirts and so marched in protest to the nearby Boys High School.

Headmistress, Miss M C McIntosh, said that the girls never made any complaint in school.

“There are proper channels within the school if girls wish to suggest changes,” she said. “We are rather perturbed that on this occasion a group of girls did not use these channels.”

She said before any changes to existing rules could be made, the matter would first have to be discussed by parents of students.

Allegations that classrooms were “freezing” were, she added, completely groundless. When asked what she would do if girls defied the ban, she said she would “speak to them”.

