Leeds nostalgia: Kids in (and on) the frame at Harewood House

Harewood House, September 24, 1976: taking advantage of the magnificent adventure playgroup at Harewood House were this party of 15 pupils from Whinburn Residential School, Keighley, whose ages ranged from eight-12.

Pictured on the climbing frame are David Hiles, nine, of Baildon, Jayne Preston 10, of Ossett and Tony Lee, nine, of Leeds. Several years ago, Whinburn was on the market for £899,000, described as a 13-bedroom Grade II listed detached house with adjoining outbuildings, coach house and dilapidated gatehouse, detached bungalow standing in listed gardens extending to approximately 7 acres. Influenced by the beginning of the Arts & Crafts Movement, was designed as a tall manor house in 1897 by James Ledingham for Mr Prince-Smith a local businessman.