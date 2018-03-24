Leeds nostalgia: The days when £100m seemed like a lot...

Leeds City Council, led by the Tory’s, put forward its annual budget of £107m (compared to today’s, which stands at around five times that).

The date was March 1980.

Among the proposals were some controversial changes, including adding 5p to the cost of school meals, taking them to 40p a week. Other changes included scrapping free school milk, except for children who needed it for medical reasons.

The council’s youth service would have to save £75,000. It also told Leeds Polytechnic (which later became a university and is today known Leeds Beckett University), that it would have to manage on its existing £12.9m annual budget (an effective cut of £1.2m).

The budget had to go before the full council for approval.