Leeds Olympian boxer Nicola Adams on Great British Bake Off Tonight

Leeds boxer and Olympian gold medallist Nicola Adams will be appearing on Great British Bake Off tonight.

She will be taking part in the celebrity version of the show to raise money for Stand Up to Cancer.

This will be the last show in the series.

Nicola will be competing against TV present Caroline Flack, actor Greg Wise and journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy for the bake-off crown.

Great British Bake Off jokingly tweeted: "Nicola Adams can beat her opponents in the boxing ring, but can she handle beating a few eggs in our tent?

"On Bake Off, nobody gets saved by the bell."

In the preview, you can see a worried looking Nicola at the mixing bowl, as she turns to the camera and asks: "Is it supposed to look like this?"

Views may also catch a glimpse of Nicola's showstopper which is a person made out of a sweet treat.

Nicola won her first bout at the age of 13 and in 2001 she became the first woman boxer ever to represent England.

The 36-year-old became the first woman to claim an Olympic boxing title, winning it on home soil in London 2012.

She went on to retain it four years later after beating France’s Sarah Ourahmoune in Rio following her 2014 Commonwealth gold.

Catch Nicola on Great British Bake Off tonight (Tuesday) at 8pm on Channel 4.

