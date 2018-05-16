Leeds outperforming London and Manchester for legal work

Growth in the value of the legal sector in the Leeds City Region has once again outpaced the City of London, Manchester and Birmingham, figures show.

Research shows the city region’s base of legal businesses grew by 2.9 per cent between 2016-17 to a total of 1,605, compared with 1.8 per cent in Manchester, 2.5 per cent in Birmingham and 1.5 per cent in London.

22 May 2015 ....... Cllr Judith Blake leader of Leeds Council. TJ100860d Picture Tony Johnson

Only the West of England, centred around the city of Bristol, grew more quickly than Leeds City Region during the period, although its sector is barely half of the size.

Law firms in Leeds added 1,500 new roles between 2015-16, almost twice the national average.

The figures are released ahead of the forthcoming Leeds Conference, an event designed to celebrate and promote the city’s legal sector.

It takes place at the Civic Hall on June 13 and will feature national and international speakers. The Yorkshire Post is media partner.

Bill Barton, president of the Leeds Law Society, said: “It is satisfying to see Leeds once again confirmed as the UK’s fastest-growing major legal centre.

“New law firms are launching in the city region to take advantage of the ready supply of legal talent, excellent universities, ambitious business community and strong technology sector.

“Leeds has probably the most competitive legal sector in the UK, if not Europe, which is driving up the quality of services and attracting more and more national and international client work.”

Judith Blake, leader of Leeds City Council, said: “Leeds is a strong and successful city with a long-standing ability to innovate and adapt to changing circumstances.

“The city is particularly strong in the knowledge-based digital, creative and health sectors, which provide many opportunities for our law firms.”

The city is continuing to prove a draw for the biggest names in legal services, with US-headquartered international law firm Reed Smith announcing last month that it plans to open a global solutions centre in Leeds.”