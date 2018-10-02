Leeds' own Great British Bake Off star Kim-Joy progresses on Channel 4 show after Pastry Week challenges

Leeds' own Great British Bake Off star has progressed to the next round following an action-packed episode focusing on pastries.

Bakers were tasked with whipping up their own renditions based on classics for the Pastry Week show on Channel 4's hit programme, which aired tonight (Tuesday).

But Kim-Joy, who lives in Leeds, proved she could stand up to the heat and produced enough in the three challenges to get the nod from famed judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

Contestants were asked to whip up sweet and savoury samosas for the signature challenge, French pastry Puits d'amour for the technical challenge, and a shaped banquet pie from the Tudor period for the showstopper.

Viewers looked on as Belgian-born Kim-Joy carefully crafted an impressive-looking 'Vegetarian Mermaid' dish - named Silke - during the episode.

The mental health specialist 27, grew up in London and later studied in Bristol before moving to Leeds.

She was born in Belgium to an English father and Malaysian-Chinese mother.

Meanwhile, while Leeds' own baking star made the grade, contestant Dan Beasley-Harling has spoken of how he "ran out of steam" after becoming the sixth to crash out of the show tonight (Tuesday).

The full-time parent from London, 36, had received three of judge Hollywood's sought-after handshakes throughout the competition and was previously named Star Baker in dessert week.

But he failed to impress the judges after three pastry week challenges.

Solid samosas, blackened Puits d'amour and an undercooked salmon coulibiac showstopper sealed Dan's fate.

He said: "I never ever want to make my pastry salmon coulibiac again, and I can't really see myself making a biscuit chandelier again.

"I made stupid mistakes in the (technical challenge) and knew from then it was all going a bit wrong and the end of the road for me.

"To be honest, I had run out of steam, Bake Off is a marathon of endurance. I think it might have been a more sensible decision to have paced myself and not sprinted at the start."

Contestant Briony, who has endured a few wobbles throughout the competition, was named as Star Baker in the episode.

Bakers Rahul and Ruby bagged themselves Hollywood handshakes for their samosas.

Briony's venison pie, which was styled on the Mad Hatter's top hat, impressed the judges, as did two-time Star Baker Rahul's butterfly pie, which was filled with a "secret family recipe" of curry spices.

Six bakers remain in the tent, following Terry and Karen's double exit last week.

The Great British Bake Off continues at 8pm next Tuesday on Channel 4.