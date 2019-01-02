Leeds park-and-ride sites reach two-million journey milestone

Transport bosses in Leeds are celebrating a major milestone for the city’s flagship park-and-ride sites.

The two millionth journey on buses serving the schemes at Elland Road and Temple Green was made over the Christmas period, it was announced today.

And, with the number of people using the sites rising 48 per cent year-on-year, they are now estimated to be taking around 9,000 cars off Leeds city centre’s streets every week.

The Elland Road park-and-ride has been in operation since 2014, with its sister set-up at Temple Green opening three years later.

Transport giant First runs buses between the city centre and the facilities, which were both developed by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) and Leeds City Council.

Coun Kim Groves, chair of the WYCA transport committee, said: “Hitting the two million journeys mark is a real achievement and shows the huge impact the Elland Road and Temple Green park-and-ride sites are having, both in providing people with more convenient and cheaper travel, and reducing congestion in the city centre.

“Park-and-ride is key to us achieving our aims of reducing congestion and improving local air quality by encouraging more people to use public transport.”

Coun Richard Lewis, the council’s executive member for regeneration, transport and planning, added: “Park-and-ride has been a great addition to our transport network.

“It provides a fast, efficient and reliable service, helping to ease congestion in the city centre and making our air cleaner.

“The demand is clearly there, and that is why park and ride is at the heart of our local transport plans, with a commitment to offer these services to other parts of the city, so as many people as possible can make use of them.”

The council’s city plans panel will tomorrow consider proposals for a new park-and-ride scheme at Stourton.