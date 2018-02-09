Leeds party venue Canal Mills could be converted into housing

Have your say

A developer has applied to convert popular nightclub Canal Mills into housing.

Plans were submitted to Leeds City Council last month to turn the 18th-century textile mill in Armley into 137 apartments.

The Grade II-listed building was restored in 2012 and opened as a music and creative hub. It now hosts club nights, conferences, exhibitions and can even be hired as a wedding venue.

The proposals involve the demolition of parts of the site, but the historic mill building itself would be preserved.

Five commercial units are also planned.

It is not clear whether the development would retain the current space used for entertainment and performances.

Canal Mills was previously the premises of clothing manufacturer Maurice Dixon.