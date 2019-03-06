Leeds pensioner left heartbroken after prized racing pigeons worth £1,000 are stolen

An 80-year-old man in Leeds has been left heartbroken after his racing pigeons were stolen from an address on Calverley Lane, Horsforth.

Harry Turner, from Horsforth, a retired Super superintendent in Leeds council's Highways department, has kept racing birds all his life.

In the early house of February 22, around 30 of his birds, worth an estimated £1,000 were stolen from his pigeon loft.

His daughter, Samantha Lumb said: "He's absolutely heartbroken because he's raced pigeons all his life."

As Mr Turner has got older, Ms Lumb began helping him with caring for and training the pigeons and said "it was a nice thing for us to together."

They have some land in Horsforth for stables and several pigeon lofts.

She discovered the birds were gone when she went to tend to the flock for her father on the morning of February 22.

CCTV footage from the address shows three people climb the fence and enter the pigeon loft.

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said: "Police are investigating following report of a burglary at an address in Horsforth.

"The incident happened on 22 February in the early hours of the morning when three suspects climbed a fence outside the property on Calverley Lane.

"Enquiries remain ongoing into the incident including house-to-house enquiries and CCTV examination."

Ms Lumb explained that the suspects had taken the stock birds which are used for breeding, including several babies which were being reared to compete next season.

She added: "The pigeon community have been amazing. We've had offers to send us some young birds so we can carry on racing. They've been brilliant but we want our birds back."

West Yorkshire Police ask that anyone with information about this incident or who witnessed anything suspicious in the area contact them via 101 quoting crime reference number 13190096868.

For those who wish to remain aonymous, information can also be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.