Leeds police seek witnesses after woman killed in fatal crash on Harewood Avenue

A female passenger was killed when a van and a car collided in Leeds yesterday afternoon.

West Yorkshire Police today released details of the fatal crash in Harewood as investigators appealed for witnesses.

They said a white Vauxhall Astra van and a black BMW 1 Series had collided at around 2.05pm.

The crash happened on the A659 Harewood Avenue between the junctions of Sleight Lane and Moor Lane.

A police spokesman said: "The front seat passenger of the Vauxhall Astra, a 69-year-old woman, sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

"The driver of the Astra a 70-year-old male and the 27-year-old female driver of the BMW sustained minor injuries necessitating hospital treatment."

Anyone who was in the area and saw either vehicle before the incident or who may have witnessed the collision itself is asked to come forward.

Information can be passed to the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 using the reference 882 of March 4.