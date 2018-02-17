Leeds police seek witnesses as elderly woman hit by car in Otley Old Road fights for life

An elderly woman is fighting for life in hospital after being knocked down by a car in Leeds.

The 84-year-old suffered potentially fatal injuries during the collision in Otley Old Road yesterday evening.

She was struck at around 7.50pm by a red Nissan Note as it travelled away from Spen Lane towards Otley Road.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman today said: "The pedestrian suffered potentially fatal injuries in the collision and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary.

"Initial enquiries suggest that another vehicle passed the Nissan Note shortly before the collision.

"Police would like to speak to the driver or any occupants of this vehicle as part of their enquiries in to this incident."

It is believed the car in question might have been a red people carrier-type vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Easter Area Roads Policing Unit via 101, quoting log 1735 of 16/02.